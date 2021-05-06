By Trend
The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 10.8885 manat or $6.405 (0.36 percent) and made up 3,040.314 manat or $1,788.42 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1155 manat or 0.06 cents (0.26 percent) and amounted to 45.0258 manat ($26.48).
The price of platinum decreased by 25.721 manat or $15.13 (1.22 percent) and equaled 2,082.143 manat ($1,224.79).
The price of palladium decreased by 40.596 manat or $23.88 (0.8 percent) and stood at 5,056.446 manat ($2,974.38).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 92.514 manat or $54.42 (3.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.6844 manat or $1.57 (6.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 23.613 manat or $13.89 (1.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 541.4075 manat or $318.475 (12 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 145.2565 manat or $85.445 (5 percent), silver grew by 19.4291 manat or $11.42 (75.9 percent), platinum increased by 776.6875 manat or $456.875 (59.5 percent) and palladium increased by 1,966.9595 manat or $1,157.035 (63.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
May 6, 2021
|
3,040.314
|
45.0258
|
2,082.143
|
5,056.446
|
May 5,2021
|
3,029.4255
|
45.1413
|
2,107.864
|
5,097.042
|
April 6, 2021
|
2,947.8
|
42.3414
|
2,058.53
|
4,515.0385
|
May 6,2020
|
2,895.0575
|
25.5967
|
1,305.4555
|
3,089.4865
|
Change in a day:
|
in manat,
|
10.8885
|
-0.1155
|
-25.7210
|
-40.5960
|
in %
|
0.36%
|
-0.26%
|
-1.22%
|
-0.80%
|
Change in a month:
|
in manat,
|
92.5140
|
2.6844
|
23.6130
|
541.4075
|
in %
|
3.1%
|
6.3%
|
1.1%
|
12.0%
|
Change in a year:
|
in manat,
|
145.2565
|
19.4291
|
776.6875
|
1,966.9595
|
in %
|
5.0%
|
75.9%
|
59.5%
|
63.7%
