From December 31 2020 Bulgaria will start receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the website of Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers.

“According to the contract signed between Bulgargaz and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Bulgaria annually from the Shah Deniz 2 field for a period of 25 years,” reads the message.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at today's government meeting that Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Bulgaria through Greece.

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova pointed out the importance of the agreement with Azerbaijan.

"This is an extremely important contract, which is related to the implementation of our priorities - the diversification of natural gas supplies," said Petkova.

Until the beginning of October next year, Bulgaria will receive natural gas through a temporary possible delivery point, which connects the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) with the Greek gas transmission system.

“In the meantime, we continue to build the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria. The delay in building the interconnection is due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the message.

