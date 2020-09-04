By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 146.7 million barrels of oil were shipped from the Ceyhan oil terminal, via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, during the period of January-August 2020, local media reported with reference to Botas, the operator of the Turkish section of the pipeline.

According to the statement, 192 tankers with oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline were shipped from Ceyhan terminal.

A total of 4.5 billion barrels of oil were shipped from the Ceyhan terminal to the world markets since the commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan in 2006. In addition, 4,573 tankers with oil transported via pipeline were shipped from Ceyhan terminal.

Earlier, it was reported that over 15 million tons of crude oil and condensate, loaded in 145 tankers, were transported through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in the first two quarters of 2020.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was started on September 18, 2002, in the capital of Azerbaijan. On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline took place in Turkey.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tons of oil per year or one million barrels per day.

Currently, oil from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshlu block of fields, condensate from Shah Deniz field, as well as SOCAR oil is transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25 percent); MOL (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5 per cent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz