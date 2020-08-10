By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $46.02 per barrel last week (from August 3 through August 10), which is $1.74 or 3.9 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $47.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.39.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, remaining unchanged compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.95 per barrel, which is $1.71 or 4.1 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $45.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.32.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.43 per barrel, which is $1.77 or 4 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.8.

Oil grade/date Aug. 3, 2020 Aug. 4, 2020 Aug. 5, 2020 Aug. 6, 2020 Aug. 7, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $45.39 $45.45 $47.16 $46.46 $45.62 $46.016 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $44.8 $44.86 $46.57 $45.87 $45.03 $45.426 Urals (EX NOVO) $43.48 $43.53 $45.09 $44.35 $43.32 $43.954 Brent Dated $44.05 $44.17 $45.45 $44.86 $43.53 $43.062

