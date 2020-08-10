By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $46.02 per barrel last week (from August 3 through August 10), which is $1.74 or 3.9 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $47.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.39.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, remaining unchanged compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.95 per barrel, which is $1.71 or 4.1 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $45.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.32.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.43 per barrel, which is $1.77 or 4 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.8.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Aug. 3, 2020
|
Aug. 4, 2020
|
Aug. 5, 2020
|
Aug. 6, 2020
|
Aug. 7, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$45.39
|
$45.45
|
$47.16
|
$46.46
|
$45.62
|
$46.016
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$44.8
|
$44.86
|
$46.57
|
$45.87
|
$45.03
|
$45.426
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$43.48
|
$43.53
|
$45.09
|
$44.35
|
$43.32
|
$43.954
|
Brent Dated
|
$44.05
|
$44.17
|
$45.45
|
$44.86
|
$43.53
|
$43.062
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz