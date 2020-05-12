ERGIL, an Aager brand, has completed factory acceptance test for the surge vessel and deliver them successfully to Star Refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, local media reports citing Aager’s website.

“ERGIL has collaborated with SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (SOCAR Turkey), a subsidiary of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) on a project that includes the designing, fabrication and supplying of stainless steel 16.5 bar surge vessel system with 3 cubic meter capacity with unique design that provides optimum performance thanks to its buthyl bladder. Surge vessel is used for balancing the water pressure in the refinery. System vessel is installed with heat tracing and insulated with aluminum cladding in order to avoid freezing or temperature fluctuation,” reads the message.

A surge vessel or water hammer is a standpipe or storage reservoir at the downstream end of a closed aqueduct or feeder or a dam or barrage pipe to absorb sudden rises of pressure, as well as to quickly provide extra water during brief drop in pressure. Surge vessels (surge tanks) are important assets in the water treatment process, though incorrect maintenance and management can lead to issues in pipelines costs and the water industry millions every year, causing burst pipes, structural damage, negative pressures and colossal water wastage. Negative pressure directly contravenes Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) legislation due to the risk of contamination.

The opening ceremony of the Star oil refinery took place on October 19, 2018 in Izmir, Turkey.

The total refining capacity of the refinery is 10 million tons. The refinery will significantly reduce the dependence of Turkey on imports of petrochemical products.

