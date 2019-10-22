By Trend

The International Energy Charter Forum on the “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations” topic will be held in Baku on Oct. 24.

The forum will be attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi and Yemen.

The event will also bring together representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak will address the forum.

The Forum is jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the International Energy Charter under Azerbaijan’s upcoming chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference.

---

