Azerbaijan, which is an important supplier of natural gas in the Caspian Sea region, particularly to European markets, keeps increasing its gas exports.

In the period from January to May 2019, Azerbaijan exported 4.9 billion cubic meters of gas. This figure is 1.8 times more than the same period of 2018, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

In monetary terms, the export volume amounted to $871.6 million (an increase of 1.7 times).

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan exported 7.9 billion cubic meters of gas worth 1.5 billion manats ($0.88 billion) in 2018.

A total export volume from Azerbaijan in monetary terms reached $8.6 billion in January-May 2019, which shows growth by 14.4 percent in comparison with the same period of 2018.

Shah Deniz gas field is the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. It is situated in the South Caspian Sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan, approximately 70 kilometers (43 mi) southeast of Baku, at a depth of 600 meters. The field covers approximately 860 square kilometers (330 sq mi). Stretching out over 140 square kilometres, the reservoir is similar in size and shape to Manhattan Island.

The Shah Deniz field is operated by BP which has a share of 28.8 percent. Other partners include TPAO - 19 percent, SOCAR - 16.7 percent, Petronas - 15.5 percent, Lukoil - 10 percent and NIOC - 10 percent.

Touching on pipelines which will deliver Azerbaijani gas to European markets, it is important to note TANAP, along with TAP which are parts of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets.

The main components of the project are Shah Deniz Stage 2, expansion of the South Caucasus pipeline Baku-Georgia-border with Turkey, construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) from Turkey’s eastern border to the western border and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) connecting Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea in southern Italy.

Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Europe are expected in early 2020 in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters. In addition, 6 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to the western regions of Turkey. Deliveries to Turkey began in the summer of 2018.

