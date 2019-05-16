By Trend

BP Exploration, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz signed an agreement on May 16 to conduct exploration at investment blocks in the Aral Sea water area, Trend reports citing Podrobno.uz.

Reportedly, the document provides for geological exploration in the Uzbek section of the Aral Sea, Samsko-Kosbulak and Baiterek investment blocks of the Ustyurt region. The exploration is planned to be carried out in stages in accordance with the schedule approved by the parties.

Uzbekneftegaz, BP and SOCAR signed two memorandums in May 2018 aimed at joint geological exploration in investment blocks of Uzbekistan, as well as the development of fields.

In addition, earlier, Uzbekneftegaz concluded an agreement on strategic partnership with the Azerbaijani company, which envisages training of Uzbek specialists in SOCAR, as well as the participation of Uzbekneftegaz in projects on the shelf in Azerbaijan.

Uzbekneftegaz is confident that attracting Azerbaijani and British companies will allow the use of advanced foreign technologies and methods to increase the efficiency of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as contribute to the discovery of new fields and the training of national specialists.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz