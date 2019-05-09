By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Drilling of the first wellbore of the first well at Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field has been completed.

“The drilling of the first wellbore was completed in mid-April, and after that, all the planned work stipulated within the framework of assessment program was implemented,” a source in the oil and gas market of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The interlocutor noted that the drilling of the second wellbore began on May 2.

“In the coming months, it is planned to continue drilling the second wellbore in order to complete drilling of the well and install an underwater wellhead setup,” the source said.

In addition, the interlocutor added that besides drilling operations, a pipeline laying program will be prepared in summer. The pipeline laying is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total is the operator of Absheron with a 40 percent interest alongside SOCAR with 40 percent and ENGIE with 20 percent.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Total signed a framework agreement in 2016 on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the program of the first phase development of the Absheron field.

The first phase of the field’s development envisages drilling of one well at a sea depth of 450 meters. The production will stand at 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and 700,000 tons of condensate per year and these volumes will be used in Azerbaijan’s domestic market. It is planned to produce up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas at the second stage.

Absheron gas field’s reserves are estimated at 326 billion cubic meters of gas and 108 million tons of condensate, according to the estimations of Total specialists.

--

