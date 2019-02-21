By Trend

Azerishig JSC is launching the modernization of the power supply system in a number of villages of Baku’s Khazar district, Tanriverdi Mustafayev, head of the press service of Azerishig, told Trend.

According to Mustafayev, work on the complex reconstruction of the electricity network of Baku and its adjacent settlements is carried out according to the instructions of the head of state.

"At this stage, the renewal of the electricity network is envisaged in the village of Bina and adjacent settlements. To this end, 10 sets of transformers, powerlines, ABC cables, 7,000 reinforced concrete pillars and other equipment are being sent to the area," Mustafayev said.

According to Mustafayev, the power grid infrastructure of the capital’s townships was renewed years earlier, which ensured uninterrupted electricity supply. However, the rapid development of the housing stock, along with the emergence of new buildings, contributed to the overload of the power grid. As such, an upgrade of the system is needed.

Currently, the number of subscribers in the Khazar District exceeds 80,000 people, over 30,000 of whom live in the village of Bina. Thanks to the reconstruction, the quality of customer service in the Khazar District will improve, while the load on the power grid will significantly decrease.

The renewal of the electrical network of the Khazar region is the third large-scale work carried out by Azerishig since early 2019.

Prior to this, work began in Aghstafa, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Gabala, Jalilabad, Lankaran, Sabirabad districts of the country, as well as in Baku’s villages, including Kand Binagadi, Sulutepe, Khojasan and Bilajari.

Last year, renovation works were completed in Masazir, Mammadli, Yeni Saray, Jeyranbatan and in adjacent settlements. An uninterrupted power supply was successfully ensured. Work was also carried out in other districts of the country, including remote communities.

---

