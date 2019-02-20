By Trend

The total volume of oil produced to date in the offshore fields of Azerbaijan made up 1.67 billion tons, Yashar Latifov, Vice President for Field Development at Azerbaijan’s SOCAR oil company, told during the IADC Drilling Caspian exhibition and conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Latifov, 689 billion cubic meters of gas were produced in the country over the same period.

As for the land deposits, oil and gas production there made up 978 million tons of oil and 139 billion cubic meters of gas.

