By Narmina Mammadova

BP is interested in developing the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, BP Vice President for Commercial Affairs in the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Niall Henderson said on December 14.

The company has extensive experience in the extraction of hydrocarbons in the country and works closely with government agencies in this direction, Henderson said.

"We are interested in working with the state in the sphere of legislative branch regulation and the company is ready to contribute to the improvement of branch legislation," BP vice president stressed.

The vice-president of BP also noted the importance of the role of renewable energy sources and the development of this sphere, as he said, will go in several directions.

"One of these areas is to reduce the proportion of hydrocarbons and the development of clean energy, and BP has sufficient experience in this area. For example, in the U.S., the company implements large-scale projects in wind energy. This is about 1.3 gigawatts of energy. We are also involved in solar energy projects. In general, we operate in 10 countries in the field of alternative energy," Niall Henderson said.

Recently, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP Azerbaijan's Vice President for Communications, External affairs, Strategy said that the Memorandum of Understanding between BP and Energy Ministry will be signed by the end of the current year.

BP's Regional President Gary Jones said there is great potential for renewable energy cooperation, thus its realization will contribute to the increase in energy security, diversification of the economy and usage of gas resources in a higher margin.

The capacity of the energy system of Azerbaijan is more than 6,000 megawatts. At the same time, according to experts, the potential of renewable energy sources in the country is more than 25,300 megawatts. , which will allow generating 62.8 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

Most of the country's potential in this area falls on solar energy, while it is estimated at 5,000 megawatts.

Some 4,500 megawatts accounts for wind power, 1,500 megawatts -- for biomass, 800 megawatts -- for geothermal energy, and the remaining 350 megawatts -- for the small hydro power plants (HPP).

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, in January-October 2018, hydropower production amounted to 1,528.4 kilowatt hours, solar energy to 35.1 kilowatt hours and wind power to 42.5 kilowatt hours.

The usage of renewable sources is gaining more and more supporters, and it is obvious that the future of humanity will largely depend on this method of energy production. Today, 80 percent of world energy consumption comes from hydrocarbons (oil, natural gas and coal), and 20 percent from renewable sources and nuclear energy. Energy consumption in the world is growing every day, and traditional energy sources are rapidly being exhausted.

According to the forecasts of the International Energy Agency (IEA), 60 percent of world energy will come from hydrocarbons in 2040, and the largest percentage will come from natural gas, while 40 percent from nuclear energy and renewable energy sources, mostly from wind and solar energy.

Ecologically pure infrastructure of the production of this type of energy is of great importance.

Alternative energy sources are safe for humans and the environment, as they do not produce harmful emissions into the atmosphere. On the contrary, hydrocarbon-based energy is the main source of pollution of the Earth’s atmosphere; it can lead to irreversible climate change on the planet.

The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SAARES) was established by Decree of the Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on February 1, 2013, with the aim of improving the management system in the field of alternative and renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

