Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR's filling station in the Zabrat settlement of the Sabunchu district of Baku has begun selling compressed natural gas (CNG), SOCAR said in a message Aug. 24.

The number of CNG selling stations of SOCAR Petroleum (filling stations operator of SOCAR) reached three.

SOCAR Petroleum started retailing CNG in July 2018.

The Iveco buses of BakuBus Company use CNG.

CNG is produced at the Zigh-Hovsan terminal of SOCAR Petroleum.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland. It is also a co-owner of the largest Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim.

