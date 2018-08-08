By Trend

SOCAR-AQS started work on drilling the next well at Western Absheron field, the company told Trend.

The drilling depth of well 63 is 724 meters. Works are conducted on the offshore fixed platform number 10.

The Azneft Production Association is the customer of the works.

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established in 2007 by SOCAR and Absheron Drilling as a joint venture providing integrated drilling and well servicing operations.

The company is currently conducting drilling at the Gunashli, Western Absheron, Umid and Bulla Deniz fields.

Shareholders of SOCAR AQS are SOCAR and Nobel Oil Services.

