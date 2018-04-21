By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $74.41 per barrel on April 16-20 or $1.36 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $76.15 per barrel, while the lowest price was $73.06 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $69.29 per barrel on April 16-20 or $1.2 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $71.05 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.94 per barrel on April 16-20.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $73.22 per barrel on April 16-20 or $2.25 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $75.03 per barrel and the lowest price was $71.85 during the reporting period.

