Japan highlights inclusive urban development and resilience efforts at WUF13 in Baku

17 May 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Shiomi Hideyuki congratulated organizers on convening the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, emphasizing the growing importance of sustainable and resilient urban development amid accelerating global urbanization, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during the forum in Baku, the Japanese official noted that over the past decade since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda, the world has faced numerous crises threatening human safety, including pandemics, increasingly severe natural disasters, and rising geopolitical instability.

“Despite these challenges, Japan has steadily advanced its efforts in line with the principles of the New Urban Agenda,” Shiomi said.

According to him, Japan has focused on ensuring inclusive access to urban services and infrastructure for all groups in society, including elderly people, persons with disabilities, and foreign residents, with the goal of creating safe and secure living environments.

Shiomi also stressed that Japan continues to share its expertise and experience with countries around the world and is cooperating closely with United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in promoting sustainable urban development initiatives.

He noted that Japan will host a panel discussion during WUF13 dedicated to sustainable urban development and invited forum participants to attend.

The deputy minister further announced that Japan will host Green Expo 2027 in Yokohama next year under the theme focused on the future of happiness and sustainability.

Concluding his remarks, Shiomi expressed hope to welcome international participants to Yokohama for the global event.