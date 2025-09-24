Over 17 kilograms of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan

24 September 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of operational measures carried out by police officers on September 23, more than 17.4 kilograms of narcotics were discovered and seized, Azernews reports per the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The ministry noted that decisive measures in the fight against drug-related crimes are being continued. In recent years, law enforcement agencies have intensified operations to curb the illegal circulation of drugs, with particular focus on preventing cross-border trafficking and dismantling domestic distribution networks.

Authorities stress that protecting public health and security remains a priority, and comprehensive actions against those involved in the illegal drug trade will be further strengthened.