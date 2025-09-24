Over 17 kilograms of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan
As a result of operational measures carried out by police officers on September 23, more than 17.4 kilograms of narcotics were discovered and seized, Azernews reports per the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The ministry noted that decisive measures in the fight against drug-related crimes are being continued. In recent years, law enforcement agencies have intensified operations to curb the illegal circulation of drugs, with particular focus on preventing cross-border trafficking and dismantling domestic distribution networks.
Authorities stress that protecting public health and security remains a priority, and comprehensive actions against those involved in the illegal drug trade will be further strengthened.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!