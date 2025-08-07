Azerbaijani Army participates in “Agile Spirit - 2025” exercises in Georgia

7 August 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A group of Azerbaijani Army personnel is taking part in the multinational military exercise “Agile Spirit - 2025” in Georgia, serving in the role of observers, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the initial phase of the exercise, conducted as a computer-assisted command and staff drill, is being held at Georgia’s Vaziani and Norio Training Centers. Meanwhile, the airborne component of the exercise is taking place in Türkiye.

The purpose of “Agile Spirit - 2025” is to bolster peace and stability in the Black Sea region and to enhance the combat readiness, interoperability, and operational capabilities among the armed forces of the United States, NATO member states, and their partner countries.