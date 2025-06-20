FM Bayramov leaves for working visit to Turkiye

20 June 2025 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov is also scheduled to hold high-level bilateral meetings.

Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's press release that it was noted that within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister is expected to participate in the 51st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as in round tables and meetings of the OIC contact groups.

