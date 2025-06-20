FM Bayramov leaves for working visit to Turkiye
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Istanbul, Turkiye.
Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's press release that it was noted that within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister is expected to participate in the 51st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as in round tables and meetings of the OIC contact groups.
Jeyhun Bayramov is also scheduled to hold high-level bilateral meetings.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!