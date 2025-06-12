Azerbaijan, Georgia boost military medical cooperation in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 June 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Baku hosted a bilateral meeting between representatives of the medical services of the Azerbaijani and Georgian Ministries of Defense, focusing on cooperation in the field of military medicine, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Georgian delegation received a briefing on the organization of medical services within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the system of military medical supply.

During the meeting, both delegations held extensive discussions on enhancing cooperation in military medicine and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the Georgian delegation toured the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, the Central Military and Dental Polyclinics, the Military Medical Faculty, the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Center, and a recreational facility.