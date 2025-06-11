Baku, Tashkent deepen economic ties through investment roadmap

11 June 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan is set to host an investment forum with Uzbekistan on June 27–28 as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), as he said during the “Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership” panel session at the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Abdullayev emphasized that attracting foreign investment remains a top national priority for Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Infrastructure Development for its constructive collaboration, Abdullayev added: “We maintain a constant and productive dialogue with the minister. Our roadmap includes more than 30 joint projects.”

He noted the expansion of active cooperation in key sectors such as e-commerce and construction.

“The reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is a matter of national importance. One of Uzbekistan’s most dynamic corporate groups is engaged in serious negotiations regarding the construction of residential complexes to support the development of textile clusters,” Abdullayev said.

In the agricultural sector, Abdullayev pointed to tangible progress: “As part of a cotton cluster project, we have cultivated 2,000 hectares so far and plan to expand to 6,000 hectares. Several new hectares have been prepared this season, and we are already anticipating the first harvest.”

Industrial cooperation also remains a focus of bilateral collaboration.

“Traditional partnerships continue in infrastructure and the automotive industry. A car assembly plant is already operational, having produced 9,000 Chevrolet vehicles. This strengthens both the 'Made in Azerbaijan' and 'Made in Uzbekistan' brands,” Abdullayev said.

In the field of urban development, he mentioned prospects for a new project in Baku. “On June 4–5, a delegation visited the White City area, and we are confident that the project will soon move forward.”

Abdullayev concluded by underlining the dynamic growth in trade relations between the two countries.

“We discussed the upcoming trade mission, and we believe its launch will provide an additional boost to our bilateral cooperation,” he said.