Azerbaijan Highway Agency denies claims of cracks in newly built Sumqayit Bridge

10 June 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Recently, reports have circulated on social media alleging that the newly inaugurated automobile bridge connecting Sumqayit City and Saray settlement, which opened in March this year, has developed cracks and structural issues.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijan Highway and Transport Agency (AAYDA) has dismissed these claims, stating that the allegations are false and that no issues have been observed on the bridge itself. Official reports confirm that the concerns stem from the approach roads leading to the bridge, not the structure itself.

AAYDA clarified that their responsibility was limited to constructing the new bridge and did not extend to repairing or reconstructing the access roads.

The previous bridge had only two lanes, but the new structure was expanded to four lanes to accommodate future traffic growth. The agency has already submitted proposals to relevant authorities for the reconstruction of access roads to align with the upgraded bridge.