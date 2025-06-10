President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Poland

10 June 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of Poland Karol Nawrocki, Azernews reports.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Poland.

The friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on strong traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Poland," the letter reads.