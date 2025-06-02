Azerbaijan participates in high-level international security meeting in Moscow

2 June 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

From May 27–29, 2025, the Russian capital, Moscow, hosted the 13th International Meeting of High-Level Officials Responsible for Security Issues, focusing on the theme: “Equal and Indivisible Security Architecture: Opportunities and Threats for the Global South and East.”

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Secretary of the Security Council, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, Azernews reports, citing the Security Council of Azerbaijan.

The three-day dialogue brought together 126 delegations from 105 countries, highlighting growing global attention to emerging security challenges and the need for comprehensive, cooperative solutions.

Key topics discussed included: The creation of a new global security architecture based on equality and indivisibility; Protection of critical information infrastructure from terrorist attacks and sabotage; Combating cyber fraud and internet-related threats.

In his speech, Colonel General Ramil Usubov stressed that the rapidly evolving global landscape is introducing new challenges and threats to security and stability. He expressed concern that the Global South and East lack the capacity to address these threats in isolation, underscoring the urgent need for collective international action.

Usubov highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to regional and global security, emphasizing the role of President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and diplomatic efforts in fostering a sustainable and equitable security environment. He noted that Azerbaijan’s geographic position at the crossroads of global interests further amplifies its strategic importance in promoting balanced and durable international cooperation.