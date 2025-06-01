Azercosmos delegation explores strategic satellite cooperation in China

1 June 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) has held high-level meetings with leading satellite companies in Hefei and Shanghai during an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. The program included technical inspections, live demonstrations, and strategic workshops aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the space technology sector, Azernews reports, citing Azercosmos.

During the visit, on-site quality assessments were conducted at the Hefei-based “Rhosoon” factory. As a result, an agreement was reached on the joint production of RS-series user terminals, specifically designed for Azercosmos’ “Azconnexus” brand. This partnership will support the deployment of new COTM (Connectivity on the Move) services.

The Azerbaijani team also explored advanced IoT and broadband communication models, reviewed roadmaps for satellite constellation development, and outlined the terms of cooperation to accelerate the implementation of satellite-based IoT and broadband solutions both within Azerbaijan and beyond its borders.