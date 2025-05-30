Kairat Sarybay congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Independence Day

30 May 2025 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

Azerbaijan marks this historic date with a distinguished record as a staunch advocate of multilateralism and substantial experience leading international efforts to address a wide range of global and regional challenges to peace and security. Azerbaijan’s remarkable achievement in restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity constitutes an invaluable contribution to regional stability.

Under Your Excellency's clear and strategic vision, the Azerbaijani Chairmanship is giving strong momentum to the CICA process. With an extensive and ambitious programme for its Chairmanship, Azerbaijan skilfully integrates its leadership across all five CICA dimensions- Economic, Environmental, Human, New Challenges and Threats, and Military-Political. This includes advancing transport and transit cooperation and amplifying its significant legacy as the President of COP29, all during this pivotal phase of CICA's transformation into a full-fledged regional international organization.

I sincerely appreciate Your Excellency's warm reception on 15 January 2025 and remain profoundly grateful for Your Excellency's political foresight, strategic vision, and steadfast support of the CICA process, including its transformation. The ongoing discussions among CICA Member States under the capable Azerbaijani Chairmanship on the draft CICA Charter give us every hope that it will be adopted at the CICA Summit in Baku in the second half of October 2025.

There is full confidence that the Azerbaijani Chairmanship's efforts will contribute to a stronger CICA, connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth in Asia.

I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and continued success in leading your nation toward enduring peace and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Ambassador Kairat Sarybay

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia