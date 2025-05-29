President of Lao People's Democratic Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

29 May 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Lao people and on my own behalf, I would like to convey to Your Excellency and the entire people of Azerbaijan my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am convinced that with joint efforts, the friendly relations and cooperation existing between the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be further strengthened and broadened in the years to come for the benefit of our two peoples as well as for peace, stability and cooperation for sustainable development in the region and the world at large.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health, personal well-being and every success in your noble endeavors and the people of Azerbaijan lasting happiness and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Thongloun Sisoulith

President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic"