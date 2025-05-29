Heads of Nicaraguan state congratulate President Ilham Aliyev

29 May 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

The heads of the Nicaraguan state have sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Brother President,

On behalf of the people and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we are pleased to express our most sincere and fraternal congratulations to you, the brotherly people, and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day, this coming May 28.

From our Nicaragua, Always Blessed and Always Free, we celebrate together with the worthy Azerbaijani people this significant date that exalts their history, identity, and sovereign spirit. We reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation that unite our nations.

Receive, Dear President, our fraternal greetings and best wishes for peace, progress, and well-being for you and for all the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Daniel Ortega Saavedra

President of the Republic of Nicaragua,

Rosario Murillo

Vice-President of the Republic of Nicaragua"