Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss rail cooperation and regional transit

27 May 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

During an official visit to Georgia, Rövşən Rüstəmov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), held a meeting with Laša Abashidze, the newly appointed Director General of Georgian Railways JSC, Azernews reports.

According to a statement by Azerbaijan Railways, Rüstəmov congratulated his Georgian counterpart on the new appointment and wished him success in his new role.

The two sides discussed the future of bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors, particularly focusing on enhancing the efficiency of international transit corridors passing through Azerbaijan and Georgia. Emphasis was placed on improving East–West–East cargo transportation routes and maximizing the potential of the Middle Corridor.

Special attention was given to the strategic role of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway in boosting regional freight traffic. The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening the activities of the joint venture “BTKI Railways” LLC to optimize BTK operations and attract new cargo flows.