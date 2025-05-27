Acting President of South Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2025 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Lee Ju-ho, Acting President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the Republic of Korea, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the years, our two countries have built strong ties of cooperation and partnership. I hope to further develop the relationship between our two countries and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two peoples.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and happiness, and for the lasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan."