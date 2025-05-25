President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Jordan
President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
Your Majesty,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - Independence Day.
On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Jordan everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 May 2025
