Memorial square established in Aktau to honor AZAL plane crash victims

24 May 2025 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

A memorial square has been established in Aktau, Kazakhstan, to honor the victims of the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash that occurred on December 25, 2024. According to Azernews, citing Kazakh media, the initiative to create the commemorative site came directly from local residents.

The area now features benches, fencing, and freshly planted flowers. A video circulating on social media shows the completed elements of the site. “All this is done on the personal initiative of the city residents — in memory of those who died in the tragedy,” officials stated.

The video’s author described the memorial as “a correct and humane step” and emphasized the importance of giving people a place to remember the victims.

The crash involved an Embraer 190-100 IGW aircraft registered as 4K-AZ65, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on flight J2-8243. The aircraft attempted to return to Baku after failing to land in Grozny due to adverse weather. However, it ultimately made an emergency landing near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan. Tragically, 38 people, including the captain, co-pilot, a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers, lost their lives. Twenty-nine others were rescued thanks to the swift response of emergency teams and the professionalism of the AZAL crew.

Key findings from the preliminary report:

The aircraft was airworthy at takeoff and during the flight; the flight data recorder (FDR) confirmed no technical issues with the engines or control systems.

GPS signal loss occurred in Russian airspace, especially near Grozny.

After a failed second landing attempt, the captain chose to return to Baku.

Two unidentified sounds were recorded near Grozny, after which all three hydraulic systems failed within a span of 21 seconds.

Penetrating damage was found primarily on the fuselage's rear, the stabilizers, left wing, and left engine.

Foreign objects not related to the aircraft were found lodged in the wreckage; no bird strike evidence was identified.

No explosion of an oxygen cylinder was recorded.

The aircraft lost its main control systems at 05:13:32, and a military operation, referred to as “Kover,” was activated by 05:21:42.

Additional forensic and technical examinations are planned to determine the origin of the foreign objects found in the aircraft.

The final report is expected to be completed within one year of the accident, with multiple countries, including Kazakhstan, contributing to the ongoing investigation.

The memorial in Aktau stands as a symbol of remembrance and resilience, honoring the lives lost and the efforts made to save those who survived.