Fugitive accused of brutal killings across Baku neighborhoods finally captured

16 May 2025

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has concluded the investigation into the criminal case against Khalid Tagiyev, who was charged with multiple serious crimes and had been wanted internationally for over two decades, Azernews reports.

The investigation established reasonable suspicion that Tagiyev led a criminal gang that operated in various districts of Baku from 1995 to 1999. During this time, he and his accomplices are believed to have committed a series of grave and especially grave offenses, including three premeditated murders.

Specifically, the investigation revealed that Tagiyev allegedly raided a private residence in the Amirjan settlement of Surakhani district on September 2, 1998, and murdered homeowner Mammad Hajiyev. He is also suspected of killing Arif Guliyev in Bilgah (Sabunchu district) later that month, and Zahid Valiyev on September 11, 1999.

Beyond these killings, Tagiyev is suspected of involvement in numerous other crimes, including theft, armed robbery, vehicle hijacking, falsification of documents and seals, impersonation of public officials, illegal possession of firearms, and an attempted illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s state border using forged documents.

A formal decision to charge Tagiyev under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (in force until September 1, 2000) was made on July 1, 2000. He was placed on an international wanted list until his arrest on February 12 of this year. Following his detention, he was presented for investigation, charged, and remanded in custody the next day.

On April 29, 2025, additional charges were brought against him under Articles 70 and 94 (paragraphs 1, 6, 7, 8) of the old Criminal Code, along with Articles 29, 318.1, and 320.2 of the current Criminal Code.

The completed case has now been referred to the Baku Court of Grave Crimes for trial.