Baku hosts landmark Global South civil society conference [PHOTOS]

28 April 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Founding Conference of the Global South NGO Platform has officially commenced in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event brings together prominent NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries, representing nearly 80% of the world's population.

The conference is regarded as a landmark event for the civil societies of the Global South, encompassing the regions of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania — which collectively make up two-thirds of the world’s nations.

The Global South NGO Platform aims to amplify the voices of countries facing numerous challenges in this strategic geography, ensuring they are heard at the international level. It seeks to establish a unified stance within international organizations, including the United Nations, and to lead global coordination efforts. The platform will focus on addressing injustices such as poverty, the consequences of climate change, colonial legacies, the digital divide, trade inequalities, and other pressing issues. It also promotes South-South cooperation.

It is worth recalling that the initiative to establish the platform was first introduced by the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum during COP29 in November 2024. The proposal quickly gained international traction. As a result, the COP29 NGO Coalition formally requested the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum to institutionalize the platform. For the first time, an initiative led by Azerbaijani NGOs has received such widespread global support.

The two-day international conference, titled "Solidarity in Action: Empowering Global South NGOs for a New and Just World," will feature speeches from leading civil society institutions worldwide, host global discussions, and emphasize the significance of the historic Bandung Principles adopted in Indonesia 70 years ago. These principles advocate non-interference in the internal affairs of states, the establishment of a peaceful and just world order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality among nations, and the strengthening of mutual cooperation and economic prosperity.