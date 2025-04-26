Azerbaijan seeks OSCE support for mine clearance in liberated areas

26 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

We are interested in the reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories and in potential cooperation with the OSCE on mine clearance.

Azernews reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press conference on April 25 with OSCE Secretary General Ferudin Sinirlioglu.

He noted that reconstruction is progressing rapidly in the liberated areas, with former internally displaced persons returning to their homes every month. However, the biggest obstacle remains the threat of landmines. In total, Armenia has planted more than a million mines and explosive devices in these territories.

"Currently, large-scale mine clearance is being conducted with the involvement of relevant state agencies and international organizations. However, fully clearing these areas of mines is a long-term and resource-intensive process that will continue for years. Sadly, about 400 of our citizens have been affected by mine explosions so far, with 70 fatalities. Most of the victims are civilians," the minister emphasized.