FM Ceyhun Bayramov offers condolences to Çavuşoğlu Family in Alanya

19 April 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ceyhun Bayramov, visited the family of Turkish MP and former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to offer condolences following the passing of his father, Osman Çavuşoğlu, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

Bayramov traveled to the city of Alanya today to personally express his sympathy to the grieving family.

Several Turkish officials, including Minister of Culture Mehmet Ersoy, along with numerous members of parliament and civil servants, also paid visits to the Çavuşoğlu family to show their support during this difficult time.

Speaking to the local press following his visit, Minister Bayramov stated that he had come to Alanya to share the sorrow of his longtime friend and brother, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“May Allah have mercy on Osman Çavuşoğlu. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is deeply respected and loved in Azerbaijan. He has always placed special importance on the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. Today, we are here to express condolences on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani nation,” Bayramov said.