Thursday April 17 2025

President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of China [PHOTO]

17 April 2025 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
On April 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

