9 April 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia’s leadership and society must accept the new reality to reach a peace deal with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Svante Cornell, Director of the Swedish Institute for Security and Development Policy, as he told to Trend, on the sidelines of the international forum “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University.

The analyst expressed hope for a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but noted that it would require a shift in thinking within Armenia’s leadership and society.

“I’m not sure that shift has fully happened yet, which is why I believe reaching a peace deal may still take time,” Cornell explained.

He added that such an agreement is essential not only for regional stability, but also for Armenia’s future as an independent state. “If this region is to become stable, and if Armenia is to develop as a truly independent country, it has to go through a peace agreement - because without it, real independence for Armenia simply isn’t possible,” he said.

Cornell also emphasized that President Aliyev’s remarks carry real weight in international affairs. “President Ilham Aliyev is always very open and straightforward, and I believe it’s important for global analysts and leaders to really listen to what he’s saying - on a range of critical issues, including the peace agreement with Armenia, Iran, and Azerbaijan’s relations with the U.S. and Europe,” he said.