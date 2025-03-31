Armenian military attempts to disguise provocations with false claims: Azerbaijan

31 March 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

On March 31, at approximately 11:10, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from their positions located in the direction of the Bazarçay settlement in the Qaragilsə region on the positions of our Army.

In recent days, the Armenian side has regularly shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, and has also attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over our positions using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. To cover up its provocations, Armenia is spreading disinformation, according to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

We would like to state that the information spread by Armenia regarding the alleged shelling of the Xanazakh settlement by Azerbaijani forces has no factual basis, is completely false, and is characterized as disinformation.

By spreading such lies and unfounded information, the opposing side is trying to form a false perception in the international community and conceal its provocations.