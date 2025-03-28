Azerbaijan highlights zero waste initiatives at UN General Assembly Session

28 March 2025 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

The UN General Assembly held a special session marking March 30 – International Zero Waste Day, with Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofiq Musayev, delivering a speech, Azernews reports.

Musayev expressed gratitude to Turkiye’s Permanent Mission, UN-Habitat, and UNEP for co-organizing the event. He praised Turkey’s leadership and First Lady Emine Erdoğan’s efforts in elevating the Zero Waste initiative from a national policy to a global movement.

Musayev emphasized that zero waste is fundamental to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a greener planet. Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps to accelerate progress, including:

• Supporting circular economy projects,

• Promoting sustainable textile production,

• Reducing waste through innovation and education.

Musayev noted that COP29 in Baku last November gave significant momentum to the zero waste movement. Key initiatives included:

• A joint Azerbaijan-Turkiye pavilion in the COP29 Green Zone, symbolizing a shared commitment to global environmental progress.

• The COP29 Declaration on Methane Emission Reduction from Organic Waste, stressing the need for comprehensive waste prevention strategies.

• The Multisectoral Action Pathways (MAP) for Sustainable and Healthy Cities Declaration, aimed at fostering multilateral cooperation, climate finance, and policy consistency in tackling urban climate challenges.

Musayev highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF) next year, providing a key platform to advance sustainable urban development, zero waste initiatives, and climate-resilient cities.