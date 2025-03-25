Elchin Amirbayov: "We can achieve it" – Azerbaijan and Brazil plan Baku-Belém climate finance route

25 March 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Brazil have agreed to establish a Baku-Belém route to attract global climate finance, linking COP29 in Baku (2024) and COP30 in Belém (2025).

Azernews reports that Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, highlighted this initiative in an interview with Agência Brasil.

"We understand that this is an ambitious goal, but if all investors join forces and are guided by political will, I think we can achieve it," Amirbayov said.

He emphasized that a key lesson from COP29 for Brazil at COP30 would be ensuring transparency and involving countries in consensus-building.

"We identified the differences between the parties and found solutions to achieve a historic consensus on climate finance, which was not an easy task," he stated.

Amirbayov stressed that the primary objective of COP summits is for leaders to fulfill their commitments and implement practical solutions in their respective countries. He described COP29 as a great success and underscored the importance of exchanging views with Brazilian COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago.

"Our countries have closely cooperated in the fight against climate change," he noted.

According to Amirbayov, Brazil should "appropriate" the Baku legacy in its COP30 efforts.

"The most important outcome of COP29 in Baku was the achievement of a consensus on financing in the amount of $300 billion to combat the climate crisis," he emphasized.

Beyond climate issues, Amirbayov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing strategic partnership with Brazil.

"Azerbaijan considers Brazil to be an important player in Latin America and sees numerous opportunities for expanding economic cooperation," he stated.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil date back 32 years, with strong political ties and ongoing collaboration in agriculture, civil aviation, technology, education, and energy.