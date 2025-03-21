UN Secretary-General Guterres extends Novruz greetings
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the global community on the occasion of Novruz, emphasizing its symbolism of new beginnings, hope, and renewal, Azernews reports.
His message, shared on his official "X" social media page, highlighted the significance of Novruz in a world marked by conflicts and divisions.
Nowruz celebrates new beginnings.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 21, 2025
It marks the rebirth of nature, the renewal of hope, and the arrival of spring.
In our world of conflict, division and strife, the spirit of Nowruz is a precious gift.
May this #Nowruz bring peace, good health and happiness to all.
