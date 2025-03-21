Azernews.Az

UN Secretary-General Guterres extends Novruz greetings

21 March 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the global community on the occasion of Novruz, emphasizing its symbolism of new beginnings, hope, and renewal, Azernews reports.

His message, shared on his official "X" social media page, highlighted the significance of Novruz in a world marked by conflicts and divisions.

