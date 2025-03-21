UN Secretary-General Guterres extends Novruz greetings

21 March 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nowruz celebrates new beginnings. It marks the rebirth of nature, the renewal of hope, and the arrival of spring. In our world of conflict, division and strife, the spirit of Nowruz is a precious gift. May this #Nowruz bring peace, good health and happiness to all.

His message, shared on his official "X" social media page, highlighted the significance of Novruz in a world marked by conflicts and divisions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the global community on the occasion of Novruz, emphasizing its symbolism of new beginnings, hope, and renewal, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!