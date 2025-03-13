President Ilham Aliyev received Bulgarian Foreign Minister [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

On March 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

Minister Georgiev highlighted the importance of the 12th Global Baku Forum, emphasizing that crucial issues were discussed at the event.

Stating that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria enjoy friendly relations, the minister underscored the comprehensive development of cooperation based on these principles. In this regard, he highlighted the significant potential for collaboration between the two countries in economic and trade sectors, energy - including renewable energy - transport, culture, tourism, people-to-people contacts, and other areas. The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of establishing direct flights between Baku and Sofia.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his official visit to Bulgaria and the meetings held during the trip.

The head of state praised the development of bilateral relations and touched upon cooperation in the energy sector. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of supplying Azerbaijani gas to the Bulgarian market today and its role in Bulgaria's energy security.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the field of renewable energy was highlighted. The head of state congratulated Bulgaria on joining the renewable energy project involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary as a partner. The collaboration between the two nations in this sector was commended.