XII Global Baku Forum continues with panel discussions on geopolitical shifts [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 12th Global Baku Forum, themed “Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities,” continues with its panel sessions, Azernews reports.

Charles Michel, President Emeritus of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium, will address the panel session on “Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry,” moderated by Eka Tkeshelashvili, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia.

Speeches will also be delivered by: