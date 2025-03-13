Azerbaijan provided financial assistance to more than 80 countries during COVID, President says

13 March 2025 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

“We chaired the Non-Aligned Movement, the institution of 120 countries, and actively supported member states in different situations, including during the COVID time, providing humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 80 countries.”

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this in his address at the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

The President also highlighted Azerbaijan's role in connecting the Global South and the Global North.

“At the same time, through active communication with European actors, we have seen our role as a kind of bridge builder between the Global South and the Global North.”

To recall, the XII Global Baku Forum on the theme "Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities" kicked off in Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the forum.