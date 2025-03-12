Azerbaijan, North Macedonia strengthen ties with new visa exemption agreement

12 March 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia took a significant step in strengthening their diplomatic relations as Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his North Macedonian counterpart, Timčo Mucunski, held high-level talks in Baku, Azernews reports.

Coinciding with the official visit of North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the meeting resulted in the signing of an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements, a move aimed at boosting diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, announcing the agreement on X, described it as a key milestone in fostering closer ties. Beyond official discussions, President Siljanovska Davkova also visited key Azerbaijani landmarks, including Victory Park, the Alley of Honorable Burial, and ADA University, reflecting the cultural and historical dimensions of the growing partnership.

As Azerbaijan and North Macedonia continue to expand cooperation in trade, education, and cultural exchange, this latest agreement sets the stage for closer engagement in multiple sectors.