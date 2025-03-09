Azerbaijan MIA warns citizens about dangers of mines and UXOs

9 March 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued a warning to Azerbaijani citizens, urging them to be extremely cautious when encountering mines, unexploded military ordnance, or unknown objects.

According to Azernews, the ministry's statement emphasizes the importance of avoiding contact with potentially dangerous items. The public is advised not to touch or handle mines, unexploded ordnance, or any unfamiliar objects that may pose a threat. The warning specifically advises against entering dangerous areas and urges people not to intervene with discarded munitions.

The statement further advises, "Do not touch mines, unexploded military ordnance, or unknown objects, and do not pick them up. Never attempt to interfere with them to protect your life."