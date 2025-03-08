Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary delegation holds talks at NATO headquarters [PHOTOS]

8 March 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, led by Member of Parliament Ramid Namazov, is currently on a working visit to Brussels from March 6 to 8, 2025, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Delegation to NATO, the delegation has held a series of bilateral meetings at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Secretariat and NATO Headquarters, attended by key officials from the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO.

During their visit to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Secretariat, the delegation met with the Assembly’s Secretary General, the Directors of the Defense and Security Committee, the Democracy and Security Committee, the Political Committee, and the Science and Technology Committee. These meetings focused on the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO.

At NATO Headquarters, the delegation held detailed discussions on Azerbaijan-NATO relations with several high-ranking officials, including the Head of the Public Diplomacy Division, the Director of the Partnership and Global Issues Section of the Political Affairs and Security Policy Division, and the Head of the Arms Control Section of the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Division. Topics included the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and the significant role of Azerbaijan in NATO-led peacekeeping operations and European energy security. The discussions also highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to the Peace Partnership Program and its vital role in global transport infrastructure.

The delegation also addressed Azerbaijan’s ongoing issues with landmines, which have been a major humanitarian and economic challenge since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Since November 2020, landmine explosions have led to the deaths and injuries of 383 Azerbaijani civilians, severely hindering the return of displaced persons to their homes and the restoration of affected areas. The delegation discussed potential NATO financial and technical assistance in mine clearance efforts, as well as the application of modern technologies and new methods.

Additionally, the parties exchanged experiences in humanitarian mine clearance. The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Azerbaijani Mission to NATO during their visit to NATO Headquarters.