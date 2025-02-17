President Ilham Aliyev approves law on diplomatic service
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on diplomatic service, Azernews reports.
According to the document, this law regulates the areas of activity and functions of the diplomatic service bodies of Azerbaijan, the legal foundations and rules for organizing service in diplomatic service bodies, as well as the legal status of diplomatic service employees, issues related to material support and social protection of employees and their family members.
The head of state also signed a decree on the implementation of the law of Azerbaijan dated December 27, 2024, No. 109-VIIQ "On diplomatic service" and made amendments to certain decrees of the President of Azerbaijan in connection with this.
