Trial of separatist leaders accused of war crimes continues in Baku

14 February 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, seizure of power by force, and numerous other offenses, will continue today.

Azernews reports, the trial session will address the cases of Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others.

During the previous court session, prosecutors representing the state continued with the announcement of the conclusive part of the indictment.

The trial is scheduled to continue on February 14.

Charges and Accusations

The case involves 15 individuals charged under multiple articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including:

- Article 100 : Planning, preparation, initiation, and conduct of an aggressive war.

- Article 102 : Attacks on persons or organizations enjoying international protection.

- Article 103 : Genocide.

- Article 105 : Extermination.

- Article 106 : Slavery.

- Article 107 : Deportation or forcible transfer of population.

- Article 109 : Persecution.

- Article 110 : Enforced disappearance of persons.

- Article 112 : Imprisonment contrary to international law norms.

- Article 113 : Torture.

- Article 114 : Mercenarism.

- Article 115 : Violations of the laws and customs of war.

- Article 116 : Violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict.

- Article 118 : Pillage.

- Article 120 : Premeditated murder.

- Article 192 : Illegal entrepreneurship.

- Article 214 : Terrorism.

- Article 214-1 : Financing terrorism.

- Article 218 : Creation of a criminal organization.

- Article 228 : Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosive substances, and devices.

- Article 270-1 : Acts posing a threat to aviation safety.

- Article 277 : Attempt on the life of a state or public figure.

- Article 278 : Seizure of power by force and retention of power by force, as well as forceful change of the constitutional order.

- Article 279 : Creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by legislation.

The continuation of the trial highlights Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing these serious accusations and seeking justice for the alleged crimes committed.